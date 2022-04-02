Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

EDAP opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

