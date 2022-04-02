Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
EDAP opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edap Tms (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.