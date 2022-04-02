Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.25 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

