Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
EC opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
