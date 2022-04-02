Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.