Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $175.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. 2,065,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

