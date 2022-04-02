Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

KODK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 1,968,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 4.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 2,434,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,947,845.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766. 36.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

