Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.