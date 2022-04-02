Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.60

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.60 and last traded at C$26.12, with a volume of 42364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

