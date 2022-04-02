DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($47.25) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.20 ($48.57).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.60 ($36.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($46.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

