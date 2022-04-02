Dwayne L. Hyzak Sells 50,010 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

