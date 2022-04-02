Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 4.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.09 and last traded at $95.92. Approximately 8,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

