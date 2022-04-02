Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $34.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

DCT stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 1,775,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,683. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

