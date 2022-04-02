DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00107525 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005837 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.