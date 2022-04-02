Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $28.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRETF. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.