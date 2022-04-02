DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

