Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after buying an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

