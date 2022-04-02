Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $31,817,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 1,437,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

