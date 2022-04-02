Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 6,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

