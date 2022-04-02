DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.