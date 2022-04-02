DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $181.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,099 shares of company stock worth $64,701,103 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.