DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $181.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.11.
DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,099 shares of company stock worth $64,701,103 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DoorDash stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of -0.16.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
