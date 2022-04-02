DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
