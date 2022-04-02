Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. 2,736,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

