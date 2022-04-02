Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $66.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

