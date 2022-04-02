Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dollar General by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

