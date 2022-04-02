Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to announce $332.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.97 million and the highest is $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $319.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.