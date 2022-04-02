Direct Line Insurance Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.74 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7376 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIISY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

