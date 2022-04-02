Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 564,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,099. Diodes has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $3,616,211. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

