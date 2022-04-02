Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

DDL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

