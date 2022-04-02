DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.66 and last traded at 2.68. 531,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,751,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.94.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pariax LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,609,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 3,333.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 944,528 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 917,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

