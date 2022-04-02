DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

