Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE DVN opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

