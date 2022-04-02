Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6704 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

DTEGY stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

