Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.