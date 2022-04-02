Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given New €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 6,761,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,389. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

