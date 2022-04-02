Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.