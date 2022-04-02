DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.