DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

