Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

NYSE:DE opened at $416.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.55. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

