Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

