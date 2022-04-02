DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 567,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,143. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

