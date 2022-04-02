Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.