David Harquail Sells 20,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,366,488.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81.

TSE FNV opened at C$204.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$158.27 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

