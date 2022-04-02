Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

DARE stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

