Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Danone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

