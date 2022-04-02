Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $224.77 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

