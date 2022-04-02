DA Davidson Weighs in on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

FBMS opened at $33.12 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

