DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.85. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

