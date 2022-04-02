DA Davidson Weighs in on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CORZ opened at 8.50 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 5.82 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 8.63.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

