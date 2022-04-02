DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

