DA Davidson Cuts Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Price Target to $6.00

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Better Choice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.73. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 177.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

