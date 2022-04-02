DA Davidson Cuts Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Price Target to $6.00

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Better Choice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.73. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Choice (BTTR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.