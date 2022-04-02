DA Davidson Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

